Milwaukee coroner: Skull found on vacant land is decades old
The Milwaukee County coroner says a human skull that contractors discovered during a basement excavation in Wauwatosa is estimated to be decades old. The Medical Examiner's Office said Monday the skull's condition and material found with it led to the estimate.
