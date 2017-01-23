Milwaukee coroner: Skull found on vac...

Milwaukee coroner: Skull found on vacant land is decades old

Read more: WKOW-TV

The Milwaukee County coroner says a human skull that contractors discovered during a basement excavation in Wauwatosa is estimated to be decades old. The Medical Examiner's Office said Monday the skull's condition and material found with it led to the estimate.

