Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump and Hundreds Protest Trump Inauguration

The rain did not stop hundreds from gathering at Red Arrow Park and marching to protest against President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20. Many held signs and bellowed phrases such as "No Donald Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!" Protestors filled the entire park area, plus the patio above the Starbucks. The point of this march was to not only voice concerns against President Trump, but also Milwaukee County Sherriff David Clarke.

