Milwaukee Bucks Education Grant is a Slam Dunk

The Tuesday morning assembly was a little different for the students at George Washington Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science on Jan. 24. Instead of flipping through their textbooks, students watched the acrobatic Milwaukee Bucks' Rim Rockers flip through the air. Pompoms replaced pencils, and thunderous applause replaced quiet time as Bango the Buck also soared through the air dunking a basketball in an Antetokounmpo fashion.

