Milwaukee Bucks Education Grant is a Slam Dunk
The Tuesday morning assembly was a little different for the students at George Washington Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science on Jan. 24. Instead of flipping through their textbooks, students watched the acrobatic Milwaukee Bucks' Rim Rockers flip through the air. Pompoms replaced pencils, and thunderous applause replaced quiet time as Bango the Buck also soared through the air dunking a basketball in an Antetokounmpo fashion.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 24
|Bad Bob
|23
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 24
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Jan 22
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
