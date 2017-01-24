Milwaukee-bred pop band Soul Low hits new heights
What started as an after-school hobby nearly eight years ago has turned into a cross-country touring, pop/rock phenomenon. In just the last year, Jake Balistrieri, Charlie Celenza, Sam Gehrke and Sean Hirthe released and toured their second album was born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|13 hr
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|16 hr
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|17 hr
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Sun
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC