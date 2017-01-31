Milwaukee-area Jewish center evacuated due to threat
The Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay has been evacuated for a threat, according to a report from WISN-TV. The Milwaukee television station reports streets near the center, at North Santa Monica Boulevard and East Devon Street, are blocked off.
