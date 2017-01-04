Milwaukee aldermen to Trump: We need your help
Two Milwaukee aldermen have sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping the incoming administration will create a partnership to address the city's problems. "We would love to see the president come here to sit down to see first-hand, perhaps, the challenges that we face here in Milwaukee," Alderman and Public Safety Committee Chairman Bob Donovan said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|22 hr
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Tue
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC