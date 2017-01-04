Milwaukee aldermen to Trump: We need ...

Milwaukee aldermen to Trump: We need your help

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Two Milwaukee aldermen have sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping the incoming administration will create a partnership to address the city's problems. "We would love to see the president come here to sit down to see first-hand, perhaps, the challenges that we face here in Milwaukee," Alderman and Public Safety Committee Chairman Bob Donovan said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer service 22 hr Rick Marino 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Wed johnnyb 18
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Tue Deispicable 4
News US life expectancy falls Tue Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
Stingray Dec 24 rtoo 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,303

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC