Millennials are falling behind their boomera
Millennials are falling behind their boomer parents SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Baby Boomers: your millennial children are worse off than you. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2iuNtFl In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, Andrea Ledesma, left, talks with her mother, Cheryl Romanowski, at Classic Slice pizza restaurant, where Ledesma works, in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|chris
|23
|US life expectancy falls
|8 hr
|Bad Bob
|14
|Space Aliens
|Thu
|Crazed
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Jan 7
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC