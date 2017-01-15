Middleton man arrested after road rage incident involving a gun
A Middleton man is in custody after a road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Middleton Police Department, a man was walking his dog in the intersection of Donna Drive and Park Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he was nearly hit by a vehicle.
