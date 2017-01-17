Michael Jackson fans celebrate his legacy at the Riverside with MJ Live
In 2009, the world lost a legend, and it left fans mourning greatly. However, tonight at the Riverside Theater, that legend was very much alive and well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inaugeration
|6 hr
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|maryjane12
|24
|Dumbocrats
|Jan 18
|Hilda
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 17
|fatale
|19
|Taxes
|Jan 17
|Taxed
|3
|Space Aliens
|Jan 17
|Greenie
|4
|tax hell
|Jan 17
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC