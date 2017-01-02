MHS artists place in statewide contest
Three Merrill High School Art student's artwork ranked in the top 10 for the 2016-17 Student Art Exhibit and Awards sponsored by the Wis consin Association of School Boards, the Wisconsin Art Education Association, and Liberty Mutual. Their artwork will be on display at the State Education Convention on Jan. 18-19 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee for over 3,000 convention attendees to view.
