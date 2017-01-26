Marquette Has Been Officially Fined F...

Marquette Has Been Officially Fined For The Villanova Court Storming

After Sam Hauser hauled in Darryl Reynolds ' failed put back and extended a fist to the sky as the final horn sounded, the Marquette student section bolted onto the court to celebrate MU's victory over #1 Villanova . As much fun as it was to see, and as much fun as the genesis for it was, it's still in violation of official Big East policy.

