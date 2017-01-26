Marquette Has Been Officially Fined For The Villanova Court Storming
After Sam Hauser hauled in Darryl Reynolds ' failed put back and extended a fist to the sky as the final horn sounded, the Marquette student section bolted onto the court to celebrate MU's victory over #1 Villanova . As much fun as it was to see, and as much fun as the genesis for it was, it's still in violation of official Big East policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anonymous Eagle.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|23
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 24
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Jan 22
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC