Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare

Retired nurse Pat Rego stepped up to the microphone at Candela's Banquet & Conference Facility on Sunday, Jan 15. Standing around Rego was a huge crowd of people holding signs with phrases like "Dump Trump," "Obamacare Saves Lives" and "Stop Repel." "I had patients coming in my office crying because they may lose their insurance," she began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.