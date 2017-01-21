Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Ob...

Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Retired nurse Pat Rego stepped up to the microphone at Candela's Banquet & Conference Facility on Sunday, Jan 15. Standing around Rego was a huge crowd of people holding signs with phrases like "Dump Trump," "Obamacare Saves Lives" and "Stop Repel." "I had patients coming in my office crying because they may lose their insurance," she began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inaugeration 15 hr Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Fri maryjane12 24
Dumbocrats Jan 18 Hilda 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 17 fatale 19
Taxes Jan 17 Taxed 3
Space Aliens Jan 17 Greenie 4
tax hell Jan 17 Overtaxed 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,128,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC