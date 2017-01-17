Man says Milwaukee's sheriff detained...

Man says Milwaukee's sheriff detained him for shaking head

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Milwaukee man says a Wisconsin sheriff who's gained prominence for his outspoken support of Donald Trump detained him after a flight for shaking his head at the lawman A Milwaukee man says a Wisconsin sheriff who's gained prominence for his outspoken support of Donald Trump detained him after a flight for shaking his head at the lawman South Carolina lawmaker remains jailed Wednesday on the state's most serious domestic violence charge as prosecutors disclosed new details of an alleged attack on his wife South Carolina lawmaker remains jailed Wednesday on the state's most serious domestic violence charge as prosecutors disclosed new details of an alleged attack on his wife A Republican lawmaker's plan to penalize Arizona colleges and universities that teach ethnic studies has died even before a committee hearing A Republican lawmaker's plan to penalize Arizona colleges and universities ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inaugeration 14 hr Hilda 1
Dumbocrats Wed Hilda 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 17 fatale 19
Taxes Jan 17 Taxed 3
Space Aliens Jan 17 Greenie 4
tax hell Jan 17 Overtaxed 1
looking for info on MistrissMegan Jan 16 Diva 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC