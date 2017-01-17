Man 'Haunted' By Schoolgirl's 1982 Death Accepts Plea Deal
A Wisconsin man whose conscience allegedly plagued him for more than three decades pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges in connection with the 1982 death of 13-year-old Carrie Ann Jopek. Jose E. Ferreira Jr., 51, accepted a plea bargain during a pretrial session and agreed to plead guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force and false imprisonment for pushing Jopek into a basement against her will.
