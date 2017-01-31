Man charged in Milwaukee gas station worker's beating death
Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a 32-year-old man accused of beating a gas station attendant to death with a baseball bat. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says in charging documents released Tuesday that Derrick Eugene Williams struck 34-year-old Harjinder Singh on his head several times after a confrontation in the gas station Jan. 5. Investigators say in court documents that Singh chased Williams out of the store with a baseball bat and threw it at him, yelling "don't come back."
