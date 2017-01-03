Longtime TMJ4 weatherman John Malan announces retirement
Less than a week after veteran FOX6 sports anchor Tom Pipines announced his retirement, another familiar local news face is calling it a career. "I am so grateful to our viewers for their loyalty and support over the years," Malan said in a press release.
