Local entrepreneurs opening Bowls restaurant in Walker's Point

7 hrs ago

Local entrepreneurs Andy Larson of Float Milwaukee and Nell Benton, chef-owner of The National, will open a new restaurant, Bowls, at 207 W. Freshwater Way behind Purple Door Ice Cream in Walker's Point. "I met Andy after a float session," says Benton.

