LISTEN: #OscarsSoWhite, plus Trump and Clarke talk, with Sherwin Hughes

On episode 16 of OnMilwaukee's podcast, The Postgame Tailgate, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are joined by special guest Sherwin Hughes, a local radio host, community organizer and political consultant, to talk about a range of non-Packers-related topics. The guys share their thoughts about this year's Academy Award nominees and how #OscarsSoWhite has impacted inclusivity in Hollywood, whether real progress has been made or if 2017 is just a one-year reaction, and also how the Milwaukee Film Festival has striven for racial diversity.

