LISTEN: #OscarsSoWhite, plus Trump and Clarke talk, with Sherwin Hughes
On episode 16 of OnMilwaukee's podcast, The Postgame Tailgate, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are joined by special guest Sherwin Hughes, a local radio host, community organizer and political consultant, to talk about a range of non-Packers-related topics. The guys share their thoughts about this year's Academy Award nominees and how #OscarsSoWhite has impacted inclusivity in Hollywood, whether real progress has been made or if 2017 is just a one-year reaction, and also how the Milwaukee Film Festival has striven for racial diversity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC