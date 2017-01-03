Latest MSO pop-up creates arts happening at Central Library
Gone are the staid, starched affairs many still associate with symphony and ensemble concerts, replaced these days with events like last autumn's wide-ranging Present Music birthday bash, " Made in Milwaukee ," which also included a set from Milwaukee rockers Tigernite. Present Music's colleagues in melody, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, have similarly been pushing the boundaries via its series of pop-up concerts.
