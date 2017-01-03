La Befana is coming tonight

Long after St. Nick has come and gone and while Santa is already back at the North Pole warming in front of the fire, La Befana continues her journey to the homes of kids across Italy and of kids across the world whose families have roots in the boot. A major figure in Italian folklore, La Befana brings gifts to children on Jan. 5, the eve of Epiphany.

