Kristin A. Briney

Kristin A. BrineyUniversity of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

14 hrs ago Read more: American Library Association

Kristin A. Briney is the data services librarian at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin . With her background in data management, she recently joined the presenter team for ACRL's new licensed workshop Building Your Research Data Management Toolkit: Integrating RDM Into Your Liaison Work .

