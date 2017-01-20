Ko-Thi Dance Company Returns To Marcus Center With VIBRATIONS, 2/2-3
Ko-Thi Dance Company will debut VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on February 2-3, 2017. Ko-Thi's much anticipated return to the stage in Milwaukee will feature Ko-Thi's Adult Company and Ton Ko-Thi Children's Performing Ensemble, a post-performance talk back with the Company and mini archival exhibit.
