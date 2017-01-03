Kinks Guitarist Dave Davies Announces Release Date of New Album; Adds Concerts to Tour Schedule
According to Dave's rep, the collaborative collection arrives on March 31. Davies reports that he and his son began work on Open Road in June 2015 and finished the project this past October. "[W]orking together on this has been one of the most exciting music projects I've ever worked on, and I'm expecting great things for it," Dave says in a statement.
