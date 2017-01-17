Janesville woman charged with driving recklessly, sending two to hospital
A Janesville woman is charged in Walworth County Court with driving recklessly and getting into two crashes, sending two people to the hospital with significant injuries, according to a criminal complaint. Lindsay D. Zuelke, 30, of 1033 N. Martin Road, is charged with two counts each of first-degree reckless injury and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, according to the complaint.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
