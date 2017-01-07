It's Time to Get to Work
Last week's inauguration was a fun celebration. I'm grateful to my constituents for their support in allowing me to continue to serve you in the State Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Space Aliens
|7 hr
|Crazed
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|7 hr
|Vlad
|10
|Taxes
|20 hr
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|20 hr
|Deispicable
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 4
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC