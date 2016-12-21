IPA Awards Winners of Contest
The Industrial Perforators Association , an organization devoted to the advancement of perforated materials has announced the winners of their 2016 Perforated Metal Materials Photography Contest. In an effort to build awareness around the endless applications of perforated metal materials, the photo contest offers three cash prizes for representative photo submissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attempted Carjacking
|18 hr
|Next
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|8
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Dec 29
|debbyasaus
|17
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Dec 26
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC