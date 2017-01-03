Hundreds attracted by housing initiat...

Hundreds attracted by housing initiative offering $1 homes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Hundreds of people with hopes of buying a city-owned foreclosed property in Milwaukee for $1 were disappointed to learn the housing initiative was designed for developers. The state-funded program is targeted in the greater Sherman Park neighborhood, an area rocked by violence last summer during clashes with police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 5 hr sarahpardy 20
Space Aliens 18 hr Crazed 2
News US life expectancy falls Sun Semper Fi 11
Taxes Sat Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Sat Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC