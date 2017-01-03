Hundreds attracted by housing initiative offering $1 homes
Hundreds of people with hopes of buying a city-owned foreclosed property in Milwaukee for $1 were disappointed to learn the housing initiative was designed for developers. The state-funded program is targeted in the greater Sherman Park neighborhood, an area rocked by violence last summer during clashes with police.
