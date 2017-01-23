Hotel proposed near Miller Park Monday, January 23
A new hotel is going up near Miller Park. The hotel is planned near Miller Park Way on the west side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|18 hr
|Happy Holidays
|21
|The Packers
|21 hr
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Sat
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
|Dumbocrats
|Jan 18
|Hilda
|1
|Taxes
|Jan 17
|Taxed
|3
|Space Aliens
|Jan 17
|Greenie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC