High School Students Learn By Creating At South Milwaukee 'Fab Lab'
Teachers are constantly looking for ways to make learning more fun and engaging, through hands-on experiences that show students how to apply academic concepts in real-world situations. A pair of science and technology teachers at South Milwaukee High School have found a way to do just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|4 hr
|Bad Bob
|16
|looking for info on MistrissMegan
|4 hr
|Diva
|2
|Sperb, Eugene R. 'Gene' (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|lance kuester
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Sat
|chris
|23
|Space Aliens
|Jan 12
|Crazed
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC