Greenfire Management Services , will host two Pre-Bid meetings for development projects in the Bronzeville and Lindsay Heights neighborhoods. Subcontractors interested in bidding opportunities are encouraged to attend the two informational sessions scheduled for Tues., Jan. 24 Greenfire is the construction manager for the redevelopment of the Historic Blommer Redevelopment, located at 15th Street and West North Avenue and the Garfield School project located at 4th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.