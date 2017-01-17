Gilles Frozen Custard, born in 1938, gets a makeover

When Gilles announced renovations last spring to Milwaukee's oldest surviving custard stand at 7515 W. Bluemound Rd. and still one of the city's beloved favorites you didn't have to worry about losing access to Gilliecookies or Those Things or any sublime frozen custard. Owner Tom Linscott made it clear from the get-go that the stand opened by Paul Gilles in 1938 and purchased in 1977 by Linscott's father Bob, a longtime employee would remain open during construction, and so it did.

