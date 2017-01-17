Gilles Frozen Custard, born in 1938, ...

Gilles Frozen Custard, born in 1938, gets a makeover

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

When Gilles announced renovations last spring to Milwaukee's oldest surviving custard stand at 7515 W. Bluemound Rd. and still one of the city's beloved favorites you didn't have to worry about losing access to Gilliecookies or Those Things or any sublime frozen custard. Owner Tom Linscott made it clear from the get-go that the stand opened by Paul Gilles in 1938 and purchased in 1977 by Linscott's father Bob, a longtime employee would remain open during construction, and so it did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumbocrats 23 hr Hilda 1
News US life expectancy falls Tue fatale 19
Taxes Tue Taxed 3
Space Aliens Tue Greenie 4
tax hell Tue Overtaxed 1
looking for info on MistrissMegan Jan 16 Diva 2
News Sperb, Eugene R. 'Gene' (Jan '10) Jan 15 lance kuester 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,705 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC