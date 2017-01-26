Froedtert Hospital to Invest $6 Million in New Kathy's House Project
Froedtert Hospital will be the lead investor in a project to build a new Kathy's House facility, and has committed to fund $6 million of the estimated $7 million project cost. A nonprofit hospital guest house, Kathy's House provides lodging, meals and respite for non-local patients and their families who come to the Milwaukee area for medical care.
