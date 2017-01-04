Footage of backyard big cat reignites...

Footage of backyard big cat reignites 'Milwaukee Lion' rumors

A Wisconsin resident's outdoor security camera captured some mysterious feline footage that has reignited rumors about a so-called "Milwaukee Lion." Isaiah Hair said he received an alert on his phone early Jan. 1 alerting him to movement detected by the security camera in his back yard, leading him to check the footage.

