Footage of backyard big cat reignites 'Milwaukee Lion' rumors
A Wisconsin resident's outdoor security camera captured some mysterious feline footage that has reignited rumors about a so-called "Milwaukee Lion." Isaiah Hair said he received an alert on his phone early Jan. 1 alerting him to movement detected by the security camera in his back yard, leading him to check the footage.
