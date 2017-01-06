Flight from Milwaukee to Ft. Lauderdale canceled due to shooting
The deadly shooting at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida grounded all flights to the area, including those from General Mitchell International airport in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|Jan 4
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 4
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC