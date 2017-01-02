First Day of Kwanzaa Unites Hundreds in Milwaukee

Hundreds filled the Wisconsin Black Historical Society on the blustery evening of Mon, Dec. 26 to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven day African American holiday that goes from Dec 26-Jan 1. This night honored the principle of "Umoja" also known as "unity." The other six principles are: Kujicha Gulia , Ujima , Ujamaa , Nia , Kuumba and Imani .

