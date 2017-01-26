Features 13 mins ago 5:02 a.m.Holocau...

Features 13 mins ago 5:02 a.m.Holocaust survivor told story to thousands of students

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Jack Marcus could have died on the day in 1939 when the Nazis rounded up all the Jews in his hometown in Poland and executed everyone. He could have died as a prisoner at Auschwitz or Dachau, or he could have lost his life on a death march in the ending months of World War II, his photo snapped by a passerby and printed decades later in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare Jan 24 spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... Jan 24 Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald Jan 24 Bida 1
The Packers Jan 22 The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC