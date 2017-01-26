Features 13 mins ago 5:02 a.m.Holocaust survivor told story to thousands of students
Jack Marcus could have died on the day in 1939 when the Nazis rounded up all the Jews in his hometown in Poland and executed everyone. He could have died as a prisoner at Auschwitz or Dachau, or he could have lost his life on a death march in the ending months of World War II, his photo snapped by a passerby and printed decades later in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
