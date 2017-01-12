FBI arrests one of 10 most wanted, Wi...

FBI arrests one of 10 most wanted, Wisconsin murder suspect

18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Terry A.D. Strickland, who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop by the El Paso Police Department and the FBI. The FBI reported that on July 17, 2016, Milwaukee Police officers responded to a residence to investigate multiple calls regarding a shooting.

