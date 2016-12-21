Family of 9 survives house fire

Family of 9 survives house fire

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

One person jumped out of a window in order to escape the fire, which destroyed the family's home. MILWAUKEE, WI A family of nine, including six children, managed to escape from a fire on New Year's Day that destroyed their house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 11 hr Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Mon Next 1
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Dec 29 debbyasaus 17
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Dec 26 Eye full 3
Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec 25 Jerard 19
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC