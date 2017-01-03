Fake 911 call leads to firehouse burg...

Fake 911 call leads to firehouse burglary

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

MILWAUKEE, WI - Firefighters are trying to find whoever burglarized their station while they were out on a call. They said that the call was fake, and made by whoever broke into the station.

Milwaukee, WI

