Exhibit traces 200 years of Milwaukee music
The same old song and dance: annually, the Milwaukee County Historical Society launches the new year with an in-depth exhibition. Last year the show focused on beer; the previous year, Milwaukee architecture was spotlighted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|sarahpardy
|20
|Space Aliens
|Mon
|Crazed
|2
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|Lawrence Wolf
|35
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|11
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Jan 7
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC