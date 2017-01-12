Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville...

Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Eugene F. "Gene" Sheppard, age 92, a longtime Janesville resident and business owner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 11, 2017, at his home. He was born August 9, 1924, in Janesville, the youngest child of the late Hiram R. & Ellen Sheppard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 9 hr fatale 15
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Sat chris 23
Space Aliens Jan 12 Crazed 3
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,422 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC