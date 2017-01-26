Embrace Milwaukee winter at the new S...

Embrace Milwaukee winter at the new St. Paul Fish Company ice bar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

This evening, a shipment of ice is expected to be delivered to St. Paul Fish Company at the Milwaukee Public Market . And around 9 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 27, construction will begin on a brand new ice bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare Jan 24 spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... Jan 24 Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald Jan 24 Bida 1
The Packers Jan 22 The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC