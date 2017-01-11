Eat this now: O and H Brandy Old Fash...

Eat this now: O and H Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle

9 hrs ago

Kringle and brandy Old Fashioneds are two of my favorite Wisconsin things. So when I heard that the Racine-based O & H Bakery a kringle champion in my book released a special version combining the two, I had to try it right away.

