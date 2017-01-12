DownBeat names two Milwaukee jazz venues among the world's best in 2016

Here's some music for Milwaukee jazz fans' ears: DownBeat released its Jazz Venue Guide - a compilation of the year's top clubs from around the globe, whether they're new innovators, established legends or somewhere between - with two Milwaukee locales making the grade: The Jazz Estate and the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts. For this year's edition, the longtime Chicago-based jazz and blues magazine named 195 clubs to its global guide - with the newly reopened East Side landmark and the diverse Riverwest staple amongst those honored, the only two venues selected from Wisconsin.

