DNR announces public meeting to discuss disposal of dredged material in the city of Milwaukee
The Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposal to dispose of dredged material in the city of Milwaukee. The meeting will be held on Monday, February 6, at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Club Country Club located at 6200 West Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
