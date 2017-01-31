DNR announces public meeting to discu...

DNR announces public meeting to discuss disposal of dredged material in the city of Milwaukee

The Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposal to dispose of dredged material in the city of Milwaukee. The meeting will be held on Monday, February 6, at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Club Country Club located at 6200 West Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

