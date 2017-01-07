County Executive Chris Abele Seeks Co...

County Executive Chris Abele Seeks Community Support in Search for...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

I have always been committed to tackling the challenges facing Milwaukee County, investing in sustainable programs and infrastructure that empower people to live better lives, and continuing to build the foundation for a stronger, healthier community. Milwaukee County's new Office on African American Affairs has the ambitious mission of recognizing and resolving the County's racial inequities for the benefit of all of its citizenry and for the region to achieve its full potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Space Aliens 1 hr Crazed 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 12 hr gregoryhouse 19
News US life expectancy falls Sun Semper Fi 11
Taxes Sat Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Sat Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,391

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC