Cookie Love provides delicious way for women (and men) to take action
In the wake of the Women's March this weekend and rumors of potential cuts on the way for organizations including Planned Parenthood a league of female bakers and pastry chefs have created a simple and delicious way to give back. The Cookie Love initiative, which launches this week and culminates just in time for Valentine's Day, offers individuals the opportunity to purchase boxes of delicious cookies made by area bakers and pastry chefs.
