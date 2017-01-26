Community Top Prospects Vote #16

Community Top Prospects Vote #16

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brew Crew Ball

Football season has sadly ended in the state of Wisconsin, so it's now time to officially shift our focus to the upcoming baseball season. Only three weeks now until pitchers and catchers report! Our local nine has been only modestly active this winter, especially in comparison to last, though it can be argued that Slingin' David Stearns has already completed most of the heavy lifting regarding the great Milwaukee Brewers Rebuild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare Tue spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... Tue Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald Tue Bida 1
The Packers Jan 22 The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC