Community Top Prospects Vote #14

Football season has sadly ended in the state of Wisconsin, so it's now time to officially shift our focus to the upcoming baseball season. Only three weeks now until pitchers and catchers report! Our local nine has been only modestly active this winter, especially in comparison to last, though it can be argued that Slingin' David Stearns has already completed most of the heavy lifting regarding the great Milwaukee Brewers Rebuild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.