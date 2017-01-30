Cold weather brings out tasty cold brews at the Keg Killer Winter Beer Festival

At least that's the thinking behind the first annual Keg Killer Winter Beer Festival, an outdoor tribute to tasty craft beers as well as the city's first outdoor winter beer sampling event of its kind headed to The Micro at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. From 1:30-5 p.m., more than 30 Wisconsin craft breweries will serve up unlimited three-ounce samples of their frosty finest, while live music provided by J-Dubz raffles and prizes, food from the Leinie Lodge and other fun activities will help keep attendees heated and happy. "It's partially just that we wanted to create a cool event and, more important to us than anything else, something fun," said Ken Michel, Director of Operations at The Micro.

